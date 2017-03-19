× 49ers legend Dwight Clark announces ALS diagnosis

SAN FRANCISCO – Former 49ers legend Dwight Clark, known for “The Catch” in 1982, announced Sunday his battle with ALS.

“I have ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease,” the 49ers wide receiver wrote. “Those words are still very hard for me to say.”

Clark was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2015 after visits to six neurologists and three ALS specialists, he wrote.

“The one piece of good news is that the disease seems to be progressing more slowly than in some patients,” Clark wrote. “While I’m still trying to wrap my head around the challenge I will face with this disease over the coming years, the only thing I know is that I’m going to fight like hell and live every day to the fullest.”

In September 2015, Clark noticed weakness in his left hand and thought something might be wrong.

Clark played nine seasons, won two Super Bowls and entered 49ers lore for “The Catch” from Joe Montana in the 1982 NFC Championship Game.

