25 people rescued from sinking boat off San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO – Twenty-five people were rescued from a fishing boat that was taking on water south of San Clemente Island early Sunday morning.

The 63-foot charter-fishing boat called Truline hit a submerged object and started taking on water. It happened about a half-mile south of the island just before 3 p.m.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego’s Joint Harbor Operations Center received the distress call and sent crews on a rescue boat and helicopter. The 87-foot Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye, a patrol boat homeported in Bodega Bay, was immediately launched to assist. A U.S. Navy ship operating in the area also helped.

The Navy crew arrived at 4:30 a.m. and assisted with dewatering the Truline. A couple hours later, the Sockeye’s crew arrived to relieve the Navy crew. Twenty passengers boarded the Sockeye leaving five Truline crew members on board to assist the rescue teams with keeping up with the flooding.

By 1:30 p.m., Truline passengers arrived at 22nd Street landing in San Pedro. Then, the Truline made it to Newport Beach Shipyard hours later.

There were no reported injuries. The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.