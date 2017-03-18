Traffic advisory issued for Borrego Springs wildflower bloom visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. -- Another weekend of huge crowds streaming into the East County desert in search of blooming flowers prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a traffic advisory Saturday morning for the Borrego Springs area.

The advisory was issued at 9 a.m. for San Felipe Road and Montezuma Road, also known as S2 and S22. They are the main arteries for travelers approaching from the north.

Significant traffic jams caused the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to issue a traffic advisory last weekend.

The sheriff's Rural Command issued tips for anyone planning a trip to Borrego Springs to see the wildflower bloom in the coming weeks:

-- Follow all instructions given by sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies related to the traffic situation in Borrego Springs;

-- Try visiting the area during the week when crowds are smaller;

-- If you plan on visiting during a weekend, expect traffic delays up to several hours on roads leading in and out of Borrego Springs;

-- Do not stop your vehicle in the middle of the road. Find a legal spot to park on the side of the road or in a parking lot;

-- Respect private property. Anyone caught damaging or parking on private property will be cited;

-- Pick up any trash you have and dispose of it properly;

-- Come prepared by bringing plenty of water, food/snacks and make sure your cell phone is fully charged;

-- Check the pressure on your vehicle's tires before the drive out to Borrego Springs;

-- In the event of an emergency, dial 911 or call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

The sheriff's department and CHP both have assigned extra officers and deputies this weekend to help keep traffic moving.