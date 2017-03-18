St. Patrick’s DUI checkpoints net 14 arrests

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police arrested six motorists on suspicion of drunk driving during a St. Patrick’s Day checkpoint in the Gaslamp area of downtown.

Officers had the checkpoint open from 11 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of G Street, a main exit route from the ShamRock block party that was held downtown, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

Almost 1,700 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 18 people detained, leading to the six arrests, Martinez said. Six vehicles were impounded.

Sheriff’s officials announced eight DUI-related arrests Saturday as the result of a checkpoint in Encinitas.

Deputies screened 878 vehicles at their checkpoint set up in the 1800 block of South Coast Highway 101, according to Brenda Sipley of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. The checkpoint was held from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m.

“The purpose of the checkpoint was to remove impaired and/or unlicensed drivers from the roadway, public education, and deterrence to increase the safety of all drivers,” Sipley said.

Of the 878 vehicles screened, 41 were directed to the secondary screening area. Eight drivers were arrested for DUI, five for alcohol and three for drugs, Sipley said.

In addition to the arrests, 11 citations were issued for: three violations for driving with a suspended driver’s license, six violations for unlicensed driver, two violations for no insurance; one violation for open container in a vehicle; and, one violation for driving out of the parameters of a provisional driver license.

There were a total of ten vehicles towed, she added.

Chula Vista police also operated a DUI checkpoint Friday night, but the results were not available as of mid-day Saturday.

El Cajon police deployed a saturation patrol operation against drunk driving. Results were not available.