Musicians remember Chuck Berry’s genius

ST. LOUIS — Many of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest guitarists list Chuck Berry as one of their influences. As do many other musicians.

Keith Richards famously said he lifted all of Berry’s licks.

John Lennon said: “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry.'”

Here are some of the reactions that some of the best musicians had when they heard Berry had died Saturday at the age of 90.

Mick Jagger, whose Rolling Stones drew from Berry’s guitar playing and songwriting, tweeted: “I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever”

His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. 2/3 #ChuckBerry — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

On Instagram, guitarist Slash called Berry the king of rock and roll.

“Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is idefinitely n order. RIP.”

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is idefinitely n order. RIP A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

And Lenny Kravitz acclaimed Berry as the figure who made rock and roll possible.

“Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother!” he wrote on Instagram.

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Guitarist Joe Bonamassa appeared to be at a loss for words, writing: “Wow… Chuck Berry … Rest In Peace. Just wow…”

Wow… Chuck Berry … Rest In Peace. Just wow… — JOE BONAMASSA (@JBONAMASSA) March 18, 2017

Berry died at a St. Louis-area home, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.