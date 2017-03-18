× Cowles Mountain hiker rescued by helicopter

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old woman broke her ankle while hiking on Cowles Mountain Saturday afternoon and had to be rescued by helicopter, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.

An open space rescue response was dispatched shortly after 12:30 p.m. to the trail head at Golfcrest Drive and Navajo Road in San Carlos, according to SDFD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The hiker was lifted off the mountain to an ambulance that was waiting nearby and taken to a hospital for treatment. Her name was not released and there were no other injuries.