Stranger slashes 2 men at motel

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — Two men were slashed Thursday at a San Ysidro motel by a stranger who was arrested.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. at the Knights Inn, located at 230 Via De San Ysidro, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 21-year-old suspect knocked on the door to the room where the victims and a woman were staying and told them he was going to sleep there, Heims said.

The three occupants did not know the man and told him to leave when the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened them, Heims said.

The suspect cut a 43-year-old man above his upper lip and a 45-year-old man across his knuckles on his right hand, Heims said. The woman was unharmed.

The men’s injuries were not life-threatening and they declined to go to a hospital, Heims said.

Police arrived and took the suspect, Augustin Delgado, into custody. The knife was recovered at the scene, Heims said.