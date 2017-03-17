× Gang breaks into Neiman Marcus, steals up to $150K in luxury purses

SAN DIEGO – A gang of about 16 people smashed the glass doors of Neiman Marcus in Fashion Valley early Friday and made off with up to $150,000 worth of high-end purses, police said.

Surveillance video showed that someone broke the glass door of the store located at 7027 Friars Road at about 3:20 a.m. That person and about 15 others then rushed into the store and made off with a haul of luxury purses.

The robbers ran back out the broken door and left the mall in several different vehicles.

All of the robbers were dressed in dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts and covered their faces.

