Trump declares storm state of emergency for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — President Donald Trump Thursday approved declared a state-of-emergency declaration for San Diego and other California counties in response to damage from the powerful storms that struck tin January.

Trump’s order, made at the request of Gov. Jerry Brown, will make federal assistance available to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts, along with certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, in the areas affected by the heavy rainfall that occurred from January 18-23.

San Diego County is eligible for relief, along with the counties of El Dorado, Kern, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yolo. The White House also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has named Timothy J. Scranton as the federal coordinating officer for the recovery effort in the affected areas.