Some IB residents object to new beachfront hotel

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Some Imperial Beach residents are not happy with the idea of building a 100-room beachfront hotel.

Some residents say the structure, which would be built at Imperial Beach Blvd. and Seacoast Drive, is too big for the area and would encroach on the beach.

The developer, Las Vegas-based Henderson Hospitality, says the business would be good for the city, creating jobs and tax revenue.

The City of Imperial Beach and the Coastal Commission have yet to approve the hotel, which is now in its design and planning stages.