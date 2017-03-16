Solana Beach kidnap suspect changes plea

VISTA, Calif. – The son of a part owner of San Diego Padres pleaded guilty Thursday to attempting to kidnap a child with the intent of molesting her as part of a plea bargain.

Jack Henry Doshay, 22, plead guilty to one count of kidnapping and another count of assault with intent to molest. The judge ordered him to 10 years and four months in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Doshay is the son of Glen Doshay, a prominent Fairbanks Ranch businessman and a minority owner of the Padres. He attempted to grab a 7-year-old girl from Skyline Elementary School in Solana Beach school in March 2015, prosecutors said. The girl was able to fight off the young man and scream for help.

If Doshay is convicted of another felony in the future, he would then have to serve 25 years to life in prison.

