New orca exhibit opens at SeaWorld

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The orcas at SeaWorld San Diego have once again become a major attraction at the theme park.

Park officials announced Thursday they will now offer guests "an intimate, individualized killer whale encounter never before provided in its 53-year history." Guests will be able to learn from orca behaviorists and educators – formerly known as trainers – and get "unprecedented access" to the killer whales.

"All Day Orca Play" will provide a series of events and programs that showcase the park’s killer whales. The new experience will include each whale highlighting their unique personalities, live chats with orca behaviorists and educators, an in-depth look at SeaWorld’s killer whale family and comprehensive insider knowledge about the park’s killer whales.

The program will run for nine weeks, starting March 18 as the park continues preparing for its long-awaited new Orca Encounter debuting this summer.