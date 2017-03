EL CAJON, Calif. — A fire broke out in the bedroom of an El Cajon home Thursday, but no one was injured.

The fire in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, near Avocado Avenue, was reported around 3:30 a.m., according to the Heartland Fire & Rescue Department.

Fire crews had the blaze knocked down 15 minutes later, a fire dispatcher said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the dispatcher said.