2 arrested in Escondido gang shooting that killed woman

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Escondido police tracked down two suspects, an adult and a minor, in a gang shooting that resulted in the death of a woman who was on her way home from church.

A 24-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Catherine Kennedy. Police did not release the names of the suspects, but said the man was believed to be the shooter.

The suspects were involved in a dispute over graffiti when one of them allegedly opened fire in the 1900 block of East Grand Avenue in Escondido shortly after 9 p.m. March 7, according to police.

Kennedy, 55, was fatally shot as she drove home from St. Timothy’s church in Escondido. As she traveled down Grand Avenue, she was struck by a stray bullet from the shooting between two rival gang members, police said.

Her silver Toyota Camry then veered off the roadway and crashed to a halt into a parked car. Medics took the Escondido resident to Palomar Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Kennedy is remembered as a devoted daughter, mother, wife and family member.

The adult suspect will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. while the teenager is set to face a judge Monday.