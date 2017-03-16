Driver arrested at border after 4 Chinese found crammed in trunk

SAN DIEGO – Customs officers arrested a 24-year-old man Tuesday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after they discovered four Chinese immigrants crammed in the trunk of his car.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was crossing to the U.S. from Tijuana at about 5:45 p.m. in a white 2014 Chrysler 200 sedan. While the car was at the inspection booth, a Customs and Border Patrol canine team circled the vehicle. The dog, which is trained to detect drugs and smuggled humans, alerted at the trunk.

When officers opened the trunk, they found three women and a man, all Chinese citizens, packed into the cramped compartment. The four were taken into custody after Customs officers determined that they did not have legal authorization to enter the U.S.

The driver was arrested and faces federal immigrant smuggling charges. Federal officials seized the man’s car.