Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed teen

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police Wednesday morning arrested the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta last week.

Alex Michael Funk was walking in the 5600 block of Santo Road Thursday night when he was fatally hit.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jessica Medsker in the 5000 block of Ducos Place. She was booked into Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility for felony hit and run.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477,