Unlikely friendship forged through climbing

Joy Rockway and Katie Goldin don't look like your typical friends. However, through a mutual passion for rock climbing, the 70-year-old and 29-year-old forged a special bond.

"I don't know how we would have ever met," said Goldin. "We have different jobs and social activities. At the end of the day I think it's just the climbing."

Rockway started climbing 8-years ago, while Goldin just started 8-months ago. But the two say they help push one another to continue to reach new heights in the sport.

"I'm not afraid to try new things," said Rockway. "Katie allows me to do that. She always says go harder, come on you can do it. That push at any age is important".

The two friends say they meet three days a week in the morning at Grotto Climbing and Yoga, and they plan to continue to do that for as long as they can.