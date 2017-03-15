Thermal imaging used to track down fugitive hiding under brush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Police used thermal imaging on Tuesday to track down a man who had been hiding from police for weeks.

About two months ago, Chula Vista arrested about 90 people with outstanding warrants, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Police had recently been monitoring a house where they believe the fugitive was hiding out.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police approached the man and he took off in his roommate’s car. The wanted suspect then ditched the car and was found under some brush in the 1800 block of Rios Avenue. A police helicopter used thermal imaging to help find the fugitive.

No word on what charges the man is facing.