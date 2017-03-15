‘SoccerCity’ signature drive kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A group attempting to bring professional soccer to San Diego kicked off a signature drive Wednesday aimed at getting the proposal in front of the city council.

The plan by a group calling itself GoalSD wants to use the Mission Valley property at the site of Qualcomm Stadium.

The proposal includes 55 acres of parkland, a new state-of-the-art stadium for professional soccer and college football, and a sports and entertainment district, all at no cost to taxpayers, according to the group.

The GoalSD team is attempting to collect at least 71,646 valid signatures, which would place the proposal before the San Diego City Council.

Once there, the council could either approve it or put it on the ballot. Proponents are aiming to collect more than 100,000 signatures over the next several weeks and hope to bring the proposal before the council in June.