SAN DIEGO – San Diego Hall of Fame boxer Paul Vaden is the focus of a documentary about the fight that changed his life and still haunts him to this day.

The film is about the world championship boxer’s 1999 title fight with Stephan Johnson. Johnson was knocked out unconscious and died 15 days later.

A documentary “Vaden Versus” premieres in San Diego on March 16 at the San Diego Hall of Champions. It was the winner of the 2016 Nevada International Platinum Reel Award.