Register for the Out of the Darkness Overnight
-
Out of the Darkeness Overnight
-
New video released of man who tried to hack open cash register with hatchet
-
Gunman robs UTC mall valet
-
Two women accused of stealing TVs from Walmart
-
Muslim teen harassed, called ‘terrorist’ on New York subway is now missing: police
-
-
Many feared dead after avalanche buries Italian hotel
-
Police say mom kept boy locked in bathroom for a year
-
Police say woman abducted from Cleveland store in ‘good health’
-
Missing 5-year-old girl found ‘deceased and concealed’ inside Ohio restaurant
-
Woman who went missing with boyfriend found dead in Big Sur
-
-
Man accused of stealing $1.6M bucket of gold flakes caught in Ecuador
-
FOX 5 Fall Home/Garden Show Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
Watch LIVE video of a giraffe giving birth at ‘Animal Adventure Park’