ENCINITAS, Calif. — A Coaster train hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday in Encinitas.

The collision was in the area of Leucadia Boulevard and North Vulcan Avenue, a sheriff’s lieutenant says.

Rail service is delayed in the area as authorities investigate.

Coaster C655 scheduled to depart SAN at 4:23 pm is cancelled due to trespasser incident near Encinitas. C657 departing at 4:55 is on time. — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) March 15, 2017

We are working on a bus bridge between Poinsettia and Encinitas stations. — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) March 15, 2017

All NB trains out of San Diego will operate to Encinitas Station. There is a shuttle train operating between Oceanside and Poinsettia. — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) March 15, 2017

#NCTDServiceAlert: Coaster psngrs, trains will begin to move but not able to pass through ENC stn, please use Breeze units being provided. — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) March 15, 2017

#NCTDServiceAlert: Link to PDF of the BREEZE 101 schedule for those that can utilize it during this COASTER delay: https://t.co/vpSSRybVHN — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) March 15, 2017

#NCTDServiceAlert: COASTER passengers, please expect delays due to police activity on the tracks. Please utilize 101 Breeze Route. — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) March 15, 2017