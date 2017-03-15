IB mayor talks of possible solution to sewage spills in Tijuana River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina met with Baja California's Governor this week about February's massive sewage spill in the Tijuana River Valley.

The spill has been measured at 230 million gallons by Congressman Scott Peters and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Officials in Tijuana have said the spill was the result of a sewage collection tank that ruptured, forcing untreated sewage to flow into the Tijuana River.

For weeks, San Ysidro and Imperial Beach residents put up with a horrible stench as sewage flowed uncontrollably into the river and out to the ocean.

Dedina said his meeting with Baja's governor led to a pledge to upgrade Tijuana's sewer system.

"We need to fix this problem, we've been asking for that for a long time. Ultimately, they close their own beaches as well, their beaches are polluted as well. So this is a binational problem," said Dedina.

Dedina and the rest of the Imperial Beach City Council approved Wednesday a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to the spill.

According to Dedina, he and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will visit Mexico City in two weeks to meet with Mexico's federal government in hopes to cement a commitment to make the repairs to Tijuana's sewer system.