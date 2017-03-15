Fire officials dispute claim that dispatching changes compromise public safety

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy and other city officials will try Wednesday to refute claims that changes to dispatching procedures that route inland water rescue calls to the fire department instead of directly to lifeguards delay responses and cause confusion.

Lifeguard union leader Ed Harris said that the changes have caused responses to take longer, including in the case of a near drowning in Mission Bay over the weekend. He wrote in a recent op-ed in the OB Rag that costs increase when firefighters and fire engines are sent to calls historically handled by lifeguards, and fewer fire department resources are available for other emergencies.

Click here to read the dispatch operations study.

“We cannot afford to have the Fire Department divert our trainers, personnel and budget,” Harris wrote. “Teaching Fire Fighters how to swim and perform river rescue is not acceptable.”

The lifeguard union, which is part of Teamsters Local 911, has filed a grievance in opposition to the changes.

Fire officials countered that forwarding inland water rescue calls to the Fire Emergency Command & Data Center was necessary because the lifeguards’ dispatch system, which only allows for two calls to be answered at a time, is quickly overwhelmed. That leads to some 911 calls going unanswered during high-volume periods, such as in severe storm conditions.

San Diego Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said that emergency response times have actually improved since the dispatch change.

“Our change in dispatch protocol for inland water rescues has resulted in improved service to the community members we serve,” Fennessy said. “It’s unfortunate that the Teamsters Local 911 president is misleading the public by making uninformed and false statements about this change.”

The new protocol has resulted in no calls going unanswered during extreme storm conditions, and lifeguards and firefighters being dispatched to inland water rescues simultaneously within seconds of a 911 call, according to city fire officials.