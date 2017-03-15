County bans marijuana facilities in unincorporated areas

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to ban all marijuana facilities in the county’s unincorporated areas.

The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Greg Cox and Ron Roberts voting no.

The board met in January to consider a package of regulations for medical marijuana facilities in the unincorporated areas and whether to extend a moratorium on new dispensaries for an additional year, but Vice Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar instead proposed an all-out ban.

The board was presented with a variety of zoning options before the ban was suggested.

Two medical marijuana dispensaries — near El Cajon and in Ramona — currently operate in unincorporated areas. They would be allowed to remain open for five years before being forced to close.

The ban includes all medical and non-medical marijuana facilities, collectives, dispensaries and cultivation in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County.