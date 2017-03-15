× Alaska Airlines adds 6 more nonstop flights from San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday the addition of more nonstop flight routes out of San Diego.

Six new destinations from San Diego International Airport will be added to the airline’s nonstop services. The new stops are Albuquerque, Austin, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Omaha and St. Louis.

The new routes will begin departing from Lindbergh Field in August.

Alaska Airlines touts that they will fly 40 daily departures to 28 destinations from San Diego, including the most nonstop flights to Mexico and Hawaii.

The new flights build on previously announced routes, which include daily nonstop flights between San Diego and Baltimore starting Wednesday, three-times-daily service between San Diego and Sacramento starting Thursday and daily service between San Diego and Mexico City.