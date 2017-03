SAN DIEGO – An African elephant was found dead Tuesday morning at the San Diego Zoo.

The deceased 45-year-old elephant, “Mila,” was discovered by animal care staff, the zoo said in a statement. The cause of her death was unknown.

“Mila” came to San Diego in 2013 from New Zealand’s Franklin Zoo and was a popular member of the elephant herd, the zoo said.

Veterinary staff will perform the necropsy at the zoo’s Elephant Care Center.