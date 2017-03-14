× Newest ‘SoccerCity’ rendering includes NFL stadium

SAN DIEGO – The group campaigning to bring a professional soccer team to San Diego unveiled a new rendering Tuesday of the redevelopment of the land where Qualcomm Stadium sits.

La Jolla-based FS Investors has a proposal, which calls for commercial and residential development, coupled with a stadium that could be used for both a professional soccer expansion franchise and San Diego State University’s football team.

The updated rendering shows how an NFL stadium would be integrated into the “SoccerCity” plan.

“While proponents of the plan are not proposing to build an NFL stadium, they are setting aside for five years 16 acres for a stadium should the city of San Diego decide to pursue an NFL franchise,” group spokesman Darren Pudgil stated Tuesday.

The SoccerCity project includes:

— 55 acres of parkland

— 30,000-seat stadium for a Major League Soccer team and SDSU football

— Sports and Entertainment District

— Mixed-use residential, commercial and office space

— All at no cost to taxpayers