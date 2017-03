× Earthquake rattles Ocotillo Wells

OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif. – A magnitude-3.6 earthquake with an epicenter eight miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells was recorded Tuesday by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 10:14 a.m. in an area seven miles southwest of Salton City in Imperial County and 71 miles east-northeast of San Diego, according to the USGS.

The quake was at the southern end of the San Jacinto fault, according to seismologist Lucy Jones.

No damage was reported.