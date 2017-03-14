× Freeway pursuit of stolen car ends in rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — Three people were taken into custody after a suspected stolen car crashed on southbound Interstate 805 Tuesday night.

Around 7:34 p.m., authorities tried to pull over the vehicle on eastbound state Route 94 near I-805. When the driver did not stop, San Diego police and California Highway Patrol units chased the car southbound on I-805 for approximately 8 minutes.

The chase ended when the car rolled over and crashed near Lincoln Park.

The three suspects, who suffered minor injuries, were taken into custody.