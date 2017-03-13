Teenager killed in hit-and-run crash ID’d

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tierrasanta was publicly identified Monday.

Alex Michael Funk was fatally struck by a black four-door car traveling at a high rate of speed while walking with another teen next to the median on the southbound side of Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office. The Serra High School student died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

His companion was able to jump onto the median to avoid being hit, police said.

The victim was born in Sacramento and moved to San Diego with his family last year, according to an online obituary.

A celebration of life service will be held for Alex at Good Samaritan Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall, at 11 a.m. March 25.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.