Suspect arrested in theft of cookie money from Girl Scouts

SAN DIEGO – Police have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of snatching a cash box from a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies in front of a grocery store over the weekend.

Erik Mullen was taken into custody Sunday night at 9:45 p.m. He was booked into jail on charges including petty theft and possession of narcotics. Police did not say what led them to identify Mullen as the suspect or how they tracked him down.

SDPD pleased to announce arrest in Girl Scouts of USA cash box theft.Erik Mullen 28yoa was taken into custody #crimedoesntpay #wewillfindyou — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) March 13, 2017

Mullen is accused of stealing the cash box at about 3 p.m. from a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies in front the Vons store in the Clairemont Town Square shopping center in the 4800 block of Clairemont Drive.

None of the Girl Scouts were injured.

