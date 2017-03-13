× Man burglarizes Rancho Penasquitos home while woman, daughter upstairs

SAN DIEGO – A woman’s quick action helped catch a burglar that entered her home Monday, police said.

A man broke into a home on Del Diablo Way in Rancho Penasquitos around 4 p.m. Monday, San Diego police said. A woman and her daughter were upstairs when they noticed he was in their house and called police.

The man had walked out of the front door with a laptop. A short time later, officers tracked him down and took him into custody.

The man’s identity was not released.