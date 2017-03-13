FOX 5 Disneyland Resort ® Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) Official Rules

“This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to FOX 5 San Diego and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for this sweepstakes and updates only.”

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY . A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS. To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period (as defined below). Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC (FOX 5) (“Sponsor”), Tribune Media, the FOX Network, Disneyland Resort® and other broadcast employees, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win. Entrants who have won any prize from Sponsor within the last 30 days before the Sweepstakes Period (as defined below) begins are ineligible and will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER: Sweepstakes runs from March 14-March 16, 2017. Click on the “Contests” tab at www.fox5sandiego.com and accurately complete the entry form for your chance to win. All late entries will be void. The use of third-party software or website to participate is prohibited. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Sponsor’s clock will be the official timepiece of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries.

DRAWING: One family four-pack will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received each day, during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winners by phone. Potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not adhere to the Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received each day. Sponsor’s decisions are final. Prize must be picked up at the FOX 5 offices (during normal business hours) or may be mailed to winner, at Sponsor’s discretion.

THE PRIZE: One winner will receive (4) 1-Day tickets to Disneyland Resort®. The prize package is valued at $396.00. A total of 4 tickets will be awarded during this contest. Sponsor will not award an alternate prize or cash value of tickets. All costs and expenses not specified herein as being provided are not included and are the sole responsibility of the winner. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to Sponsor and its agents and licensees, to use the winner’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Sponsor, Tribune Media, the FOX Network, and Disneyland Resort® from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the Sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the Prize or Prize-related activity. No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute Prize or a portion of the Prize with a similar prize of equal or greater value. Prize is not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and may not be combined with another offer. Winner may not substitute Prize. One entry per person. More than one entry per person will void all entries by that person. Only one winner per household is allowed during the Sweepstakes Period.

INTERNET: Sponsor is not responsible for network or computer malfunction or error or for computer virus or for damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing Sweepstakes website. If for any reason the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website and will randomly select a winner in a drawing from among all remaining eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.

A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California 92111, or on our website, http://www.fox5sandiego.com .

WINNERS’ LIST: For a winners’ list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Disneyland Resort Facebook Live Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California 92111. Requests must be received by Thursday, March 16, 2017. Winners’ names will not be posted on website but will be mentioned during Facebook live on Thursday.