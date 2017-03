Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- Homicide detectives were investigating a suspicious death in Vista Monday.

Few details were immediately available, but sheriff's officials said deputies were sent to an address on Phil-Mar Lane near Mar Vista Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Phil Mar Lane was blocked off to traffic in the area

Death investigation on the 1400 block of Phil Mar Ln. in Vista. Details limited @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/VjdPZlXTUp — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) March 13, 2017

