Daytime roadwork closes lanes on Highway 67

SAN DIEGO – Caltrans closed one lane3 on northbound state Route 67 in Lakeside Monday so crews could treat the pavement.

The closure, which began at 9 a.m., was scheduled to continue until 2 p.m. while crews applied fog seal to protect the roadway, the agency said.

The lane was closed between Interstate 8 and Mapleview Street. Officials may repeat the closure on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. if crews need more time to complete the project.

The fog seal must be applied during the day because it needs warm, dry conditions to cure correctly, Caltrans said.