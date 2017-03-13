Cops ID pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Monday publicly identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle just outside of Vista.

Awet Yosief Habtezghi, 38, was walking along South Santa Fe Avenue when he was struck near Montgomery Drive around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Habtezghi died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stopped afterward, a CHP officer said.