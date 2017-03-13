× Coastal dense fog advisory slows commute, delays flights

SAN DIEGO – Dense fog along the San Diego County coastline is expected to stick around at least through the morning commute Monday and could persist in some areas for most of the day.

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the coastal areas into the mesas will remain in effect until 9 a.m., although foggy conditions could persist in some beach areas for much of the day, according to the National Weather Service. Included under the advisory are the cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Encinitas, National City, San Diego and Vista.

“The most persistent fog and low clouds are anticipated during the overnight and morning hours,” but “local beaches will likely struggle to clear even during the afternoon,” according to the weather service.

The fog may cause visibility to drop to a quarter-mile or less at times, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions on Interstate 5 and 805 and on state Route 163. Drivers were urged to slow down, turn on their low beam headlights and stay back from vehicles ahead of them.

Forecasters said delays may also be possible at Lindbergh Field.

The fog will likely redevelop overnight into Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.