No smoke alarm heard in apartment fire, officials said

SAN DIEGO -- Seven apartment units in City Heights were evacuated when a fire broke out early Monday morning.

Flames could be seen coming from the two-story building in the 3800 block of Wilson Avenue when firefighters arrived around 3:15 a.m.

It took crews about 10 minutes to put out the flames. Nobody was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting two residents living in the unit where the fire began. They were not home at the time.

Officials say they did not hear smoke alarms warning residents of the fire. Remember, check your smoke alarms and change the batteries when you change your clocks as daylight savings time begins and ends.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.