Voting underway to name proposed San Diego pro-soccer team

SAN DIEGO - In his continued effort to help get a professional soccer team in San Diego, soccer legend Landon Donovan reminded fans to vote for the potential team's name.

Donovan posted a video to Facebook Wednesday asking San Diegans to submit team names online. By Friday, the SoccerCity group narrowed down the suggestions to the top 50 names.

During an interview with FOX 5 Sunday night, Donovan rattled off a few of the top names that were receiving the most votes: San Diego Surf, San Diego Football Club, Mission San Diego, Athletic Club San Diego. The online voting results revealed that Footy McFooty Face was among the top three names.

Fans can vote daily online.