See out-of-control SUV crash onto house’s roof

TAIZHOU, China – A driver lost control of his SUV before skidding off the road and onto the roof of a house in Taizhou, a city in China’s Jiangsu Province.

A homeowner made a startling discovery after hearing a loud noise in his home. An SUV skidded off the road near his house — landing right onto his roof.

The driver says he was trying to avoid a tricycle and another vehicle when he accidently stepped on the accelerator, changing directions and skidding off the road and landing on the roof, CNN reported.

Neither the driver nor homeowner were injured in the accident — which is under investigation.