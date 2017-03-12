× 16-year-old boy with special needs is missing

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police have issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old boy with special needs who was last seen Sunday morning in the Skyline neighborhood.

Andres Alejandro Vargas was last seen at 11:30 a.m. in the area of Meadowbrook Drive and Black Oak Road, according to police.

Vargas was described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt with a buffalo print on the front, khaki pants, black baseball cap with a yellow “P” on the front, and red tennis shoes.

Police were not specific as to what Vargas’s special needs are, nor did they elaborate on details of how he went missing.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 619-531-2000.