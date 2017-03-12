All clear given after Mariachi Festival evacuated over suspicious bag

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – The International Mariachi Festival in National City was evacuated for a short time Sunday as police investigated the contents inside a backpack that was left unattended.

A bomb squad team went to the festival area in Pepper Park around 2:45 p.m. after someone reported seeing an unattended bag. As a precaution, National City police evacuated the area and asked residents to stay away to allow for the investigation.

At about 3:30 p.m., police deemed the backpack harmless and the festival resumed.

@fox5sandiego Mariachi Festival at Pepper Park evacuated after suspicious package found. Bomb squad investigating. pic.twitter.com/FfZgrIO82Q — Douglas LeClair (@dougleclair) March 12, 2017

