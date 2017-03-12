All clear given after Mariachi Festival evacuated over suspicious bag

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – The International Mariachi Festival in National City was evacuated for a short time Sunday as police investigated the contents inside a backpack that was left unattended.
A bomb squad team went to the festival area in Pepper Park around 2:45 p.m. after someone reported seeing an unattended bag. As a precaution, National City police evacuated the area and asked residents to stay away to allow for the investigation.
At about 3:30 p.m., police deemed the backpack harmless and the festival resumed.
32.649575 -117.111952