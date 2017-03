Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Police were investigating the theft of a cash box from a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies in front of a Clairemont grocery store Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the Vons store in the Clairemont Town Square shopping center in the 4800 block of Clairemont Drive, where a man had taken the proceeds from cookie sales and ran away, according to officer John Buttle.

None of the Girl Scouts were injured.