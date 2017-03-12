× House fire displaces 10 people in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO – A smoldering fire beneath a home’s floor in Paradise Hills sent 10 people out the door Sunday, as smoke filled the structure, according to San Diego fire officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3000 block of Dardaina Drive at about 8:45 a.m., after a man in the two-story house called 911 to report the smoke, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Seven children and three adults made it out safely. Three of them suffered smoke inhalation, but were treated at the scene and not hospitalized, Munoz said.

While the cause of the first-alarm fire had not yet been determined by investigators, it was limited to the home’s sub-flooring, Munoz said.

The Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents find temporary housing.