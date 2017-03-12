× Hit-and-run driver seriously injures pedestrian in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police were on the lookout Sunday for the man who drove into a pedestrian in the Bay Park area and did not stop.

A man in his 60s was seriously injured Saturday at 6:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of Knoxville Street, when a 2003 Nissan Altima pulled out of a mobile home park and struck him, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was either, crossing, walking on, or standing in the roadway when he was hit by the gray or silver car.

The car may have a license plate number of 6PBX536 with damage to the front right side. The driver was described as possibly a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5 feet-6 inches with thin, black hair and wearing a dark blue baseball cap and white t-shirt.

The victim’s name was not released by police, He was taken to a hospital with a fractured skull and other injuries considered to be life-threatening, Heims said.