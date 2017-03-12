× Car-to-car shooting in La Mesa leaves 1 man injured

LA MESA, Calif. – A 20-year-old man from Lancaster was shot while riding in a car on a La Mesa freeway early Sunday, as an assailant in another car fired at least five shots into the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Interstate 8 near Fletcher Parkway was closed for three hours Sunday as investigators looked for evidence.

The victim was in the right rear seat of a 2005 Infiniti Q45 traveling east in the fast lane of Interstate 8 near Fletcher Parkway at about 4 a.m. when he was shot in the right shoulder, according to Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

“An unknown type vehicle pulled up alongside in the number two lane. An occupant or occupants from the vehicle opened fire on the Infiniti with a minimum of 5 rounds being discharged,” Pearlstein said. “The driver of the Infiniti swerved to the left and struck the center divider wall. No other occupants were struck by gunfire.”

The car was being driven by a 20-year-old San Diego man, with a 20-year- old El Cajon woman in the front passenger seat. A 23-year-old San Diego woman was the left rear passenger, according to Pearlstein.

They had stopped at the Denny’s Restaurant at 70th Street, near the freeway, in an unsuccessful attempt to fix a right rear window that had become stuck in the down position, Pearlstein said.

They had just left the parking lot and got back on the freeway when the attack occurred.

The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with non-life threatening injuries.

No information on the suspect vehicle was released. The CHP asked anyone with information to contact them at the El Cajon Area Office at (619) 401-2000.