SAN DIEGO –¬†The owner of an SUV woke up on Fiesta Island Sunday morning to find his car submerged in water.

Lifeguards had to rescue him when he called for help around 10 a.m.

The owner says he camped out overnight and apparently parked too close to the water. He said when the tide came in and his car was carried out.

The truck was eventually pulled out of the water by tow truck. Nobody was hurt.