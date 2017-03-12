× Boy, 2, rescued from pond at Mission Bay Park

SAN DIEGO – A 2-year-old boy was pulled out of the Model Yacht Pond at Mission Bay Park and taken to a hospital Sunday evening, authorities said.

Police and lifeguards went to the pond around 6:20 p.m. after police received a call about a toddler who fell in the pond, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Monuz said. When they arrived, lifeguards performed CPR on the boy until paramedics took him to UCSD Medical Center.

The boy’s father was with him at the hospital. The condition of the boy was not disclosed, although a witness told FOX 5 he was breathing.