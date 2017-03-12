× Authorities lift closure for Imperial Beach after massive Tijuana sewage spill

IMPERIAL BEACH – The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health lifted the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline this weekend, but the southern-most surf in San Diego County remains off limits.

The re-opening was issued Saturday evening, after tests confirmed water quality along the Imperial Beach shoreline meets state health standards.

Sewage had been flowing without treatment or abatement into the river in Tijuana for months, as transmission lines were repaired.

The reopened area included the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue, including Camp Surf in Imperial Beach.

“Recent water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches,” DEH spokesman Keith Kezer said. “This area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage- contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.”

The ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the International Boundary will remain closed to human contact until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.